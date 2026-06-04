F-16 Fighting Falcon launches at Rickenbacker

Lt. Col. Seth Murray, Operations Squadron Commander with the 180th Fighter Wing, prepares for flight and takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, April 9th, 2026. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly versatile, fourth-generation compact multirole fighter jet used for air-to-air combat, precision ground strikes, and electronic surveillance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson).
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009682
|VIRIN:
|260409-Z-UU033-3465
|Filename:
|DOD_111754506
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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