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    F-16 Fighting Falcon launches at Rickenbacker

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Seth Murray, Operations Squadron Commander with the 180th Fighter Wing, prepares for flight and takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, April 9th, 2026. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly versatile, fourth-generation compact multirole fighter jet used for air-to-air combat, precision ground strikes, and electronic surveillance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009682
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-UU033-3465
    Filename: DOD_111754506
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon launches at Rickenbacker, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    180th FW
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard
    F-16

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