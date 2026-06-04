F-16 Fighting Falcon launches at Rickenbacker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009682" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Seth Murray, Operations Squadron Commander with the 180th Fighter Wing, prepares for flight and takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, April 9th, 2026. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly versatile, fourth-generation compact multirole fighter jet used for air-to-air combat, precision ground strikes, and electronic surveillance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson).