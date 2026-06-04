A CH-47 Chinook Helicopter crew assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade,
25th Infantry Division sling load two Infantry Strike Vehicles with assistance from U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
~Timestamps~
(00;00;00;00) Philippine Army soldiers alongside U.S. Soldiers sling load two Infantry Strike Vehicles from a CH-47 Chinook.
(00;01;13;54) U.S. Soldiers sling load two Infantry Strike Vehicles from a CH-47 Chinook.
(00;02;17;58) U.S. Soldiers prepare to sling load two Infantry Strike Vehicles from a CH-47 Chinook during a night iteration.
(00;02;42;53) U.S. Soldiers sling load two Infantry Strike Vehicles from a CH-47 Chinook during a night iteration.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 08:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009681
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-XD912-1444
|Filename:
|DOD_111754419
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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