U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) Exercise near Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 10-20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 08:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009680
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-XD912-7862
|Filename:
|DOD_111754403
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber UH-60 Black Hawk (Reel), by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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