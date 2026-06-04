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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber UH-60 Black Hawk (Reel)

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) Exercise near Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 10-20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 08:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009680
    VIRIN: 260510-A-XD912-7862
    Filename: DOD_111754403
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber UH-60 Black Hawk (Reel), by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    25 Infantry Division
    Salaknib
    Republic of the Philippines (Philippines)
    jpmrc-x

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