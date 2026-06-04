101st Airborne Division honors 1st Lt. Robert Judels during D-Day ceremony

The church steeple in Sainte-Côme-du-Mont, France, stands as a historic landmark tied to the village’s World War II history. During the German occupation, German forces used the high church steeple as a strategic observation post to monitor the surrounding marshes and roads.
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Judels, a paratrooper assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, landed near Sainte-Côme-du-Mont on the night of June 5, 1944, during the D-Day invasion. After landing, Judels was hidden from German patrols by local residents Mr. and Mrs. Lemarchand in their farmhouse. Judels later served as an English-French translator for American troops.
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Lt. Col. Drew Schaub gave remarks during a ceremony June 7, 2026, honoring Judels, other 101st Airborne Division Soldiers and the residents who helped preserve their legacy.
Today, Place du Lt. Judels and historical plaques in Sainte-Côme-du-Mont honor Judels and other 101st Airborne Division Soldiers, preserving the memory of their sacrifice and the village’s enduring gratitude.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 08:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009677
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-XY121-6316
|Filename:
|DOD_111754400
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FR
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|0
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