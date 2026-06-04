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    101st Airborne Division honors 1st Lt. Robert Judels during D-Day ceremony

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    FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The church steeple in Sainte-Côme-du-Mont, France, stands as a historic landmark tied to the village’s World War II history. During the German occupation, German forces used the high church steeple as a strategic observation post to monitor the surrounding marshes and roads.

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Judels, a paratrooper assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, landed near Sainte-Côme-du-Mont on the night of June 5, 1944, during the D-Day invasion. After landing, Judels was hidden from German patrols by local residents Mr. and Mrs. Lemarchand in their farmhouse. Judels later served as an English-French translator for American troops.

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Lt. Col. Drew Schaub gave remarks during a ceremony June 7, 2026, honoring Judels, other 101st Airborne Division Soldiers and the residents who helped preserve their legacy.

    Today, Place du Lt. Judels and historical plaques in Sainte-Côme-du-Mont honor Judels and other 101st Airborne Division Soldiers, preserving the memory of their sacrifice and the village’s enduring gratitude.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 08:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009677
    VIRIN: 260607-A-XY121-6316
    Filename: DOD_111754400
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FR

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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