In alignment with the nationwide 'Freedom 250' celebration, the air show highlighted two and a half centuries of American progress, liberty, and the technological leaps made throughout military aviation history. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 22:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009672
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-VC982-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754192
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Skyfest 2026, by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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