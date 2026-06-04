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    South Dakota National Guard Soldiers Face Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition

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    GRAFTON, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kinsey Schuchhardt 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jameson Shaheen and Sgt. William Lauseng from the South Dakota Army National Guard, compete in the Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton, N.D., June 1, 2026. Throughout the week, competitors demonstrated technical proficiency, physical endurance, leadership, and resilience through military boards, weapons qualifications, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle courses, rappelling, combatives, and other warrior tasks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 21:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009668
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-HR682-1001
    Filename: DOD_111754036
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: GRAFTON, NORTH DAKOTA, US

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    This work, South Dakota National Guard Soldiers Face Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Kinsey Schuchhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NDNG
    SDNG
    Region 6
    SDNG-PAO
    Best Warrior Competition

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