U.S. Army Spc. Jameson Shaheen and Sgt. William Lauseng from the South Dakota Army National Guard, compete in the Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton, N.D., June 1, 2026. Throughout the week, competitors demonstrated technical proficiency, physical endurance, leadership, and resilience through military boards, weapons qualifications, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle courses, rappelling, combatives, and other warrior tasks.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 21:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009668
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-HR682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754036
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|GRAFTON, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Dakota National Guard Soldiers Face Challenges at Region VI Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Kinsey Schuchhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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