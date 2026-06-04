B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts community event

Members from Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts a community event with partner agencies in Ocean City, Maryland, June 6, 2026. The community event was free to the public and included tours of the boats and helicopter, while crew members provided safe boating tips and career information. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 20:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009665
|VIRIN:
|260606-G-KS346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111753974
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.