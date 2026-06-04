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    B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts community event

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    OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    Members from Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts a community event with partner agencies in Ocean City, Maryland, June 6, 2026. The community event was free to the public and included tours of the boats and helicopter, while crew members provided safe boating tips and career information. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 20:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009665
    VIRIN: 260606-G-KS346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111753974
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Community event
    Station Ocean City
    Maryland State Police
    Coast Guard
    USCG
    East District

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