B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts community event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009665" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts a community event with partner agencies in Ocean City, Maryland, June 6, 2026. The community event was free to the public and included tours of the boats and helicopter, while crew members provided safe boating tips and career information. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)