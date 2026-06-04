ITX 3-26 | 4th Law Enforcement Battalion conducts Motorized Operations Training

U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, conduct motorized operations training during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, June 6, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carlina Holland)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009664
|VIRIN:
|260606-M-PK029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111753929
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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