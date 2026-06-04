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    165th Civil Engineer Squadron validates firefighting capabilities in readiness exercise

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Civil Engineer Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, extinguish an aircraft fire during a readiness exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, May 1, 2026. The exercise mobilized units from across the installation to validate their ability to sustain operations and project combat power in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009651
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-QV252-4214
    Filename: DOD_111753614
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GEORGIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 165th Civil Engineer Squadron validates firefighting capabilities in readiness exercise, by SrA Christa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Deployment Exercise
    Life saving actions
    firefighter
    Civil Engineers

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