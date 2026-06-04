165th Civil Engineer Squadron validates firefighting capabilities in readiness exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Civil Engineer Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, extinguish an aircraft fire during a readiness exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, May 1, 2026. The exercise mobilized units from across the installation to validate their ability to sustain operations and project combat power in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 07:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009651
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-QV252-4214
|Filename:
|DOD_111753614
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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