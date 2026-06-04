165th Airmen conduct cargo loading ops during readiness exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 30, 2026. The exercise involved generating various units from across the installation to validate their ability to rapidly deploy and execute the mission in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009648
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-QV252-7469
|Filename:
|DOD_111753582
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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