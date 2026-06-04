165th Airmen conduct cargo loading ops during readiness exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009648" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 30, 2026. The exercise involved generating various units from across the installation to validate their ability to rapidly deploy and execute the mission in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)