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    165th Airmen conduct cargo loading ops during readiness exercise

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 30, 2026. The exercise involved generating various units from across the installation to validate their ability to rapidly deploy and execute the mission in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009648
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-QV252-7469
    Filename: DOD_111753582
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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