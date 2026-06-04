165th Airlift Wing: Tactical Airlift Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Ross, pilot, 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, describes the 165th AW's tactical airlift mission at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, May 1, 2026. The 165th AW utilizes the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to deliver personnel, equipment and supplies through precision airdrops and landings on austere airfields in support of military operations worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Coursey) (Music is released by Pixabay under the Content License, which makes it safe to use without asking for permission or giving credit to the artist - even for certain commercial purposes.)