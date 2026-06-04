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    165th Airlift Wing: Tactical Airlift Mission

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Coursey 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Ross, pilot, 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, describes the 165th AW's tactical airlift mission at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, May 1, 2026. The 165th AW utilizes the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to deliver personnel, equipment and supplies through precision airdrops and landings on austere airfields in support of military operations worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Coursey) (Music is released by Pixabay under the Content License, which makes it safe to use without asking for permission or giving credit to the artist - even for certain commercial purposes.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 07:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009644
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-NG731-3001
    Filename: DOD_111753505
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 165th Airlift Wing: Tactical Airlift Mission, by SSgt Victoria Coursey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Georgia Air National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard

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