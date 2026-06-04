SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles honor fallen Easy Company Soldiers in Normandy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honor 17 fallen Easy Company Soldiers during a ceremony in Normandy, France, June 4, 2026, as part of events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bryan Blackburn gave remarks during the ceremony.



On June 6, 1944, a C-47 assigned to the 439th Troop Carrier Group was struck by German anti-aircraft fire and crashed near Beuzeville-au-Plain, France, during the D-Day airborne assault. Five crew members and 17 paratroopers from Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, were killed in the crash.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)