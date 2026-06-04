SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles honor fallen Easy Company Soldiers in Normandy

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honor 17 fallen Easy Company Soldiers during a ceremony in Normandy, France, June 4, 2026, as part of events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bryan Blackburn gave remarks during the ceremony.
On June 6, 1944, a C-47 assigned to the 439th Troop Carrier Group was struck by German anti-aircraft fire and crashed near Beuzeville-au-Plain, France, during the D-Day airborne assault. Five crew members and 17 paratroopers from Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, were killed in the crash.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009641
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-XY121-7307
|Filename:
|DOD_111753287
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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