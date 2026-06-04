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    Screaming Eagles honor fallen Easy Company Soldiers in Normandy

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    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honor 17 fallen Easy Company Soldiers during a ceremony in Normandy, France, June 4, 2026, as part of events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bryan Blackburn gave remarks during the ceremony.

    On June 6, 1944, a C-47 Skytrain assigned to the 439th Troop Carrier Group was struck by German anti-aircraft fire and crashed near Beuzeville-au-Plain, France, during the D-Day airborne assault. Five crew members and 17 paratroopers from Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, were killed in the crash.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009640
    VIRIN: 260604-A-XY121-9381
    Filename: DOD_111753272
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

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    This work, Screaming Eagles honor fallen Easy Company Soldiers in Normandy, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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