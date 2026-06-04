Security Forces assigned to the 55th Security Forces Squadron and personnel from the 55th Medical Group respond to a simulated plane crash during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2026. The exercise helps emergency responders prepare for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show, Aug. 8-9, 2026, by testing response procedures and coordination during a simulated aircraft emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by J.B. Artley)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009639
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-JH094-5491
|Filename:
|DOD_111753243
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Offutt AFB conducts Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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