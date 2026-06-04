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    Offutt AFB conducts Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE)

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    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing

    Security Forces assigned to the 55th Security Forces Squadron and personnel from the 55th Medical Group respond to a simulated plane crash during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, June 6, 2026. The exercise helps emergency responders prepare for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show, Aug. 8-9, 2026, by testing response procedures and coordination during a simulated aircraft emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by J.B. Artley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009639
    VIRIN: 260606-F-JH094-5491
    Filename: DOD_111753243
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

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    This work, Offutt AFB conducts Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Offutt AFB
    55th Medical Group
    MARE
    Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE)
    55th Security Forces Squadron

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