USS Iwo Jima returns home from 10 month deployment

Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2, addresses U.S. Sailors over the 1MC aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) after the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, June 6, 2026. Iwo Jima, the flagship of the IWO ARG, deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Goins)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009632
|VIRIN:
|260606-N-KS356-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111753157
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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