USS Iwo Jima returns home from 10 month deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009631" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Sailors man the rails aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as they return to Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG), June 6, 2026. Iwo Jima, the flagship of the IWO ARG, deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)