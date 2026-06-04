USS Iwo Jima returns home from 10 month deployment

U.S. Sailors man the rails and raise the ensign aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as they return to Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG), June 6, 2026. Iwo Jima, the flagship of the IWO ARG, deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009630
|VIRIN:
|260606-N-MY760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111753142
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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