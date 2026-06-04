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    USS Iwo Jima returns home from 10 month deployment

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Darnell Johnson 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    U.S. Sailors man the rails aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as they return to Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG), June 6, 2026. Iwo Jima, the flagship of the IWO ARG, deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darnell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009624
    VIRIN: 260506-N-PF269-1001
    Filename: DOD_111753071
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Iwo Jima returns home from 10 month deployment, by SA Darnell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ESG-2
    SURFLANT
    Naval Forces Atlantic
    C2F
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

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