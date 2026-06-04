NORFOLK, VA. (June 6, 2026) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a ten-month deployment as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG). Iwo Jima, the flagship of the IWO ARG, deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009622
|VIRIN:
|260606-N-SK738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111753014
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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