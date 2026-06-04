The West Virignia National Guard provides support during Scouting America’s 2023 National Jamboree, held in Glen Jean, West Virginia, July 19-28, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event to include security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 12:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009614
|VIRIN:
|230728-Z-QC446-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752811
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|GLEN JEAN, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Scout Jamboree Final Video Highlight, by SGT Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.