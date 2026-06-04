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    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Wings Over Cannon Airshow

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    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Evans, and Staff Sgt. Eric Wood fly in a free fall formation at Wings Over Cannon Airshow over Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on 5 June 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009610
    VIRIN: 260605-D-GH686-2884
    Filename: DOD_111752792
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Wings Over Cannon Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Golden Knights, U.S. Army Parachute Team, U.S. Army, Wings Over Cannon, Airshow
    USNS Golden Eagle (T-AF 52)

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