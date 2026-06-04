U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Wings Over Cannon Airshow

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Evans, and Staff Sgt. Eric Wood fly in a free fall formation at Wings Over Cannon Airshow over Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on 5 June 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009610
|VIRIN:
|260605-D-GH686-2884
|Filename:
|DOD_111752792
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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