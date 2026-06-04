Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 82nd Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, alongside allied and nation partners, commemorate 4ID Soldiers who served during World War II, Montebourg, France, June 5, 2026. More than 80 years after D-Day, the ceremony served as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and enduring legacy of the Soldiers who fought across Normandy and reinforced the commitment of U.S. forces to allied partnerships and collective defense. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 08:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009609
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-PN865-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752777
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4ID Stele Ceremony 82nd D-Day Anniversary, by SPC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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