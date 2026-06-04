4ID Stele Ceremony 82nd D-Day Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 82nd Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, alongside allied and nation partners, commemorate 4ID Soldiers who served during World War II, Montebourg, France, June 5, 2026. More than 80 years after D-Day, the ceremony served as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and enduring legacy of the Soldiers who fought across Normandy and reinforced the commitment of U.S. forces to allied partnerships and collective defense. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)