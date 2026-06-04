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    4ID Stele Ceremony 82nd D-Day Anniversary

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    FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 82nd Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, alongside allied and nation partners, commemorate 4ID Soldiers who served during World War II, Montebourg, France, June 5, 2026. More than 80 years after D-Day, the ceremony served as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and enduring legacy of the Soldiers who fought across Normandy and reinforced the commitment of U.S. forces to allied partnerships and collective defense. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009609
    VIRIN: 260605-A-PN865-1001
    Filename: DOD_111752777
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 4ID Stele Ceremony 82nd D-Day Anniversary, by SPC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    D-Day
    Stronger together
    StrongAndStrategic
    U.S. Army
    France

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