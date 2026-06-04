An interview with Luke Aikins of the Red Bull Demonstration Team at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 5, 2026, discussing the team's capabilities and upcoming aerial demonstration during the Skyfest airshow. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 23:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009594
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-VC982-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752598
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 Red Bull Demonstration Team Interview, by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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