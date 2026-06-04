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    SkyFest 2026 Red Bull Demonstration Team Interview

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    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    An interview with Luke Aikins of the Red Bull Demonstration Team at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 5, 2026, discussing the team's capabilities and upcoming aerial demonstration during the Skyfest airshow. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 23:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009594
    VIRIN: 260605-F-VC982-1001
    Filename: DOD_111752598
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, SkyFest 2026 Red Bull Demonstration Team Interview, by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    Skyfest 2026

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