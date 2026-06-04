Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Joint Exercise

Clackamas Fire, the Oregon National Guard, and the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, alongside multiple local, state, and federal partners, conducted a full-scale water rescue training exercise on Friday, June 5 near Sandy, Ore. The exercise was designed to strengthen coordination and readiness during complex rescue incidents across the region. (Oregon National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 22:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009583
|VIRIN:
|260606-D-A3543-7739
|Filename:
|DOD_111752554
|Length:
|00:07:12
|Location:
|SANDY, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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