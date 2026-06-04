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    Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Joint Exercise

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    SANDY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Clackamas Fire, the Oregon National Guard, and the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, alongside multiple local, state, and federal partners, conducted a full-scale water rescue training exercise on Friday, June 5 near Sandy, Ore. The exercise was designed to strengthen coordination and readiness during complex rescue incidents across the region. (Oregon National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009583
    VIRIN: 260606-D-A3543-7739
    Filename: DOD_111752554
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: SANDY, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Joint Exercise, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    search and rescue
    water rescue
    USCG
    joint exercise
    Clackamas Fire

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