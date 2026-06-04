Water Rescue Team Air Mobility Joint Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Clackamas Fire, the Oregon National Guard, and the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, alongside multiple local, state, and federal partners, conducted a full-scale water rescue training exercise on Friday, June 5 near Sandy, Ore. The exercise was designed to strengthen coordination and readiness during complex rescue incidents across the region. (Oregon National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden)