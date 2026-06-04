U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Air Wing, extinguish a simulated fire at an air rescue and firefighting event during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carlina Holland)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock
"EPIC ORCHESTRAL FILM POWERFUL EXCITING SUSPENSEFUL (RAILED UP)" by Analog Motif Tasty https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=2034596169
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 21:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009582
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-PK029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752550
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITX 3-26 | MWSS-473 Simulated Fire Exercise Reel, by Cpl Carlina Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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