ITX 3-26 | MWSS-473 Simulated Fire Exercise Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009582" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Air Wing, extinguish a simulated fire at an air rescue and firefighting event during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carlina Holland)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock



"EPIC ORCHESTRAL FILM POWERFUL EXCITING SUSPENSEFUL (RAILED UP)" by Analog Motif Tasty https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=2034596169