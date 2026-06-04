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    U.S Marine Senafront CBRN exercise

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    PANAMA

    06.04.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Marines, assigned to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, collaborate with members of Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear scenario exercise in Panama, June 4, 2026. The exercise allows Marines and SENAFRONT personnel to exchange knowledge and improve coordination in response to CBRN incidents. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009580
    VIRIN: 260605-A-WU359-5173
    Filename: DOD_111752520
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S Marine Senafront CBRN exercise, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

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