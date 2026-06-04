U.S Marine Senafront CBRN exercise

U.S. Marines, assigned to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, collaborate with members of Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear scenario exercise in Panama, June 4, 2026. The exercise allows Marines and SENAFRONT personnel to exchange knowledge and improve coordination in response to CBRN incidents. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009580
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-WU359-5173
|Filename:
|DOD_111752520
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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