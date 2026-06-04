U.S Marine Senafront CBRN exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009580" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, assigned to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, collaborate with members of Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear scenario exercise in Panama, June 4, 2026. The exercise allows Marines and SENAFRONT personnel to exchange knowledge and improve coordination in response to CBRN incidents. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)