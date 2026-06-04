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    SkyFest 2026 Patriots Jet Team Interview

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    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    An interview with Cory "Zippy" Lovell of the Patriots Jet Team at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 5, 2026, discussing the team's aircraft and upcoming aerial performance during the Skyfest air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 20:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009577
    VIRIN: 260605-F-QA066-1001
    Filename: DOD_111752476
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SkyFest 2026 Patriots Jet Team Interview, by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    lethality
    content collection week
    Skyfest 2026

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