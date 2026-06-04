SkyFest 2026 Patriots Jet Team Interview

An interview with Cory "Zippy" Lovell of the Patriots Jet Team at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 5, 2026, discussing the team's aircraft and upcoming aerial performance during the Skyfest air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 20:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009577
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-QA066-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752476
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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