(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SkyFest 2026 F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    An interview with Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, and Staff Sgt. Blayne Denke, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team integrated avionics specialist, at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 5, 2026, discussing the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and preparing for the Skyfest air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 20:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009576
    VIRIN: 260605-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111752459
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkyFest 2026 F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Interview, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video