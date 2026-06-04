An interview with Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, and Staff Sgt. Blayne Denke, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team integrated avionics specialist, at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 5, 2026, discussing the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and preparing for the Skyfest air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 20:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009576
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752459
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Interview, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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