B-roll footage of various aircraft arriving and taxiing on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 4, 2026, in preparation for the Skyfest airshow. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009575
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-VS143-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111752451
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparations for Skyfest 2026, by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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