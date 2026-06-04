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    Preparations for Skyfest 2026

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    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Airman Audrey McDowell 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll footage of various aircraft arriving and taxiing on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 4, 2026, in preparation for the Skyfest airshow. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009575
    VIRIN: 260605-F-VS143-1003
    Filename: DOD_111752451
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Preparations for Skyfest 2026, by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AMC
    readiness
    Air Mobility Command
    Skyfest 2026

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