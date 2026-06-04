An interview with performers from the Undaunted Airshows at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 5, 2026, discussing their aircraft and upcoming aerial demonstrations during the Skyfest air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 20:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009574
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-VS143-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111752435
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Skyfest 2026 Undaunted Interview, by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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