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    VMGR153 hosts relief and appointment

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 5, 2026. Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno relinquished her duties to Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kissick. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009571
    VIRIN: 260605-M-UB848-1001
    Filename: DOD_111752345
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, VMGR153 hosts relief and appointment, by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMGR153

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