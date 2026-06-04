VMGR153 hosts relief and appointment

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 5, 2026. Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno relinquished her duties to Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kissick. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009571
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-UB848-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752345
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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