1036th Engineer Company, with the 875th Engineer Battalion conduct room clearing.

The 1036th Engineer Company, with the 875th Engineer Battalion step off to train room clearing ensuring full capabilities of merging with infantry units in the future at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, June 3, 2026.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by: Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009566
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-PG977-7436
|Filename:
|DOD_111752261
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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