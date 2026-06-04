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    1036th Engineer Company, with the 875th Engineer Battalion conduct room clearing.

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    CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1036th Engineer Company, with the 875th Engineer Battalion step off to train room clearing ensuring full capabilities of merging with infantry units in the future at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, June 3, 2026.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by: Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009566
    VIRIN: 260603-A-PG977-7436
    Filename: DOD_111752261
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US

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    TAGS

    87th Troop Command
    1036th Engineer Company
    Army National Guard
    2026 Annual Training

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