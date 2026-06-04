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    2026 Pacific Air Chief Symposium concludes with focus on strengthening airpower, alliances

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Multilateral airpower integration characterized conversations and forum discussions attended by senior military leaders across the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and North America during the 2026 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12-15. Dignitaries from more than 20 nations attended the event, which focused on cooperative air power, deterrence capabilities, and strengthening alliances and partnerships for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium has historically, and continues to be, a unifying event for nations focused on maintaining the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009565
    VIRIN: 260515-F-XS544-1006
    Filename: DOD_111752240
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    PACS
    PACAF
    PACS 26

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