2026 Pacific Air Chief Symposium concludes with focus on strengthening airpower, alliances

Multilateral airpower integration characterized conversations and forum discussions attended by senior military leaders across the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and North America during the 2026 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12-15. Dignitaries from more than 20 nations attended the event, which focused on cooperative air power, deterrence capabilities, and strengthening alliances and partnerships for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium has historically, and continues to be, a unifying event for nations focused on maintaining the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 18:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009565
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-XS544-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111752240
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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