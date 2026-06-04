2026 Pacific Air Chief Symposium concludes with focus on strengthening airpower, alliances

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009565" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multilateral airpower integration characterized conversations and forum discussions attended by senior military leaders across the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and North America during the 2026 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12-15. Dignitaries from more than 20 nations attended the event, which focused on cooperative air power, deterrence capabilities, and strengthening alliances and partnerships for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium has historically, and continues to be, a unifying event for nations focused on maintaining the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)