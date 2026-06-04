(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Midway Commemoration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division personnel gathered to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, the pivotal battle that marked the turning point of World War II in the Pacific, in Norco, Calif., June 4, 2026. Speakers emphasized how the Navy's success at Midway—rooted in technological advancements such as codebreaking—inspires NSWC Corona's work today in delivering data-driven insights that empower warfighters to make critical, real-time decisions in contested environments. (U.S. Navy video by James Hancock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009563
    VIRIN: 260604-O-LY586-3924
    PIN: 060426
    Filename: DOD_111752136
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway Commemoration, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commemoration
    navsea
    Battle of Midway
    NSWC Corona Division
    ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video