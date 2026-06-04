Battle of Midway Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009563" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division personnel gathered to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, the pivotal battle that marked the turning point of World War II in the Pacific, in Norco, Calif., June 4, 2026. Speakers emphasized how the Navy's success at Midway—rooted in technological advancements such as codebreaking—inspires NSWC Corona's work today in delivering data-driven insights that empower warfighters to make critical, real-time decisions in contested environments. (U.S. Navy video by James Hancock)