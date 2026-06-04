Battle of Midway Commemoration

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division personnel gathered to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, the pivotal battle that marked the turning point of World War II in the Pacific, in Norco, Calif., June 4, 2026. Speakers emphasized how the Navy's success at Midway—rooted in technological advancements such as codebreaking—inspires NSWC Corona's work today in delivering data-driven insights that empower warfighters to make critical, real-time decisions in contested environments. (U.S. Navy video by James Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 18:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009563
|VIRIN:
|260604-O-LY586-3924
|PIN:
|060426
|Filename:
|DOD_111752136
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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