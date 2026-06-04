48th IBCT Annual Training: Staff Sgt. Matthew Mathison

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009562" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Mathison, sniper section noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the importance of sniper training during the 48th IBCT annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 4, 2026. Sniper training strengthens precision marksmanship, develops reconnaissance capabilities and prepares Soldiers to operate effectively in realistic, mission-focused environments. Annual training provides Soldiers opportunities to sharpen critical combat skills while reinforcing readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)