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    48th IBCT Annual Training: Staff Sgt. Matthew Mathison

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Mathison, sniper section noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the importance of sniper training during the 48th IBCT annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 4, 2026. Sniper training strengthens precision marksmanship, develops reconnaissance capabilities and prepares Soldiers to operate effectively in realistic, mission-focused environments. Annual training provides Soldiers opportunities to sharpen critical combat skills while reinforcing readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 17:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009562
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-QP400-1003
    Filename: DOD_111752098
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    48thIBCT
    Army National Guard
    Annual Training
    48thIBCT2026AT

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