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    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Austin Peevey's Message for Mental Health Awareness

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Austin Peevey, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, discusses his take on mental health awareness during his interview at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Pensacola, Florida, May 8, 2026. Peevey describes his journey with mental health and encourages seeking help and treatment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009556
    VIRIN: 260508-N-AT886-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111752008
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Austin Peevey's Message for Mental Health Awareness, by SN Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USNAVY
    mentalhealthawareness
    ThisisNavyMedicine
    PTSDawareness
    MM250

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