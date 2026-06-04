Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Austin Peevey's Message for Mental Health Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009556" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Austin Peevey, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, discusses his take on mental health awareness during his interview at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Pensacola, Florida, May 8, 2026. Peevey describes his journey with mental health and encourages seeking help and treatment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)