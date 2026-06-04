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    EOD Airmen test sUAS response capabilities B-roll

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    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, train to respond to a small unmanned aircraft system carrying simulated suspected ordnance items during a field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2026. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009555
    VIRIN: 260605-F-UE447-2001
    Filename: DOD_111751973
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, EOD Airmen test sUAS response capabilities B-roll, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SUAS
    355th Wing
    48th Rescue Sqaudron
    EOD
    Training & Combat Readiness

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