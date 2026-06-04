EOD Airmen test sUAS response capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, train to respond to a small unmanned aircraft system carrying simulated suspected ordnance items during a field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2026. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)