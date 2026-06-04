EOD Airmen test sUAS response capabilities

U.S. Air Force Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, train to respond to a small unmanned aircraft system carrying simulated suspected ordnance items during a field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2026. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009554
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-UE447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751962
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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