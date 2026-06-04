U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, gives a speech honoring the French and American cooperation during the Battle of Graignes at a D-Day 82 commemoration of the Franco-Americain Memorial in Graignes-Mesnil-Angot, France, June 5, 2026. U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade joined French and German counterparts, as well as veterans, civilians and reenactors during the tribute. American forces received support from French civilians in this region during D-Day, enabling them to withstand a German force outnumbering them ten to one. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009552
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-SD031-5175
|Filename:
|DOD_111751911
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: US Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general commemorates Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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