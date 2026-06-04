B-Roll: US Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general commemorates Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009552" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, gives a speech honoring the French and American cooperation during the Battle of Graignes at a D-Day 82 commemoration of the Franco-Americain Memorial in Graignes-Mesnil-Angot, France, June 5, 2026. U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade joined French and German counterparts, as well as veterans, civilians and reenactors during the tribute. American forces received support from French civilians in this region during D-Day, enabling them to withstand a German force outnumbering them ten to one. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)