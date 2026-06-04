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    B-Roll: US Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general commemorates Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony

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    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, gives a speech honoring the French and American cooperation during the Battle of Graignes at a D-Day 82 commemoration of the Franco-Americain Memorial in Graignes-Mesnil-Angot, France, June 5, 2026. U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade joined French and German counterparts, as well as veterans, civilians and reenactors during the tribute. American forces received support from French civilians in this region during D-Day, enabling them to withstand a German force outnumbering them ten to one. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009552
    VIRIN: 260605-A-SD031-5175
    Filename: DOD_111751911
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: US Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general commemorates Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    82nd ABN
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    173rd MBCT

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