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    JBAB Mission Video 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Personnel on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling showcase unit missions, published at JBAB, Washington, D.C., June 5, 2025. JBAB’s primary mission is to support 17,000 military and civilian members in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa, Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider, Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn, Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell, and Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009550
    VIRIN: 260701-F-MM061-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751853
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB Mission Video 2026, by SSgt Terrence Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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