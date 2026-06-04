JBAB Mission Video 2026

Personnel on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling showcase unit missions, published at JBAB, Washington, D.C., June 5, 2025. JBAB’s primary mission is to support 17,000 military and civilian members in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa, Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider, Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn, Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell, and Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009550
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-MM061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751853
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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