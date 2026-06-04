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    ITX 3-26 | MWSS-473 Simulated Fire Exercise

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Carlina Holland and Cpl. Kanoa Thomas

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Air Wing, extinguish a simulated fire at an air rescue and firefighting event during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Carlina Holland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009536
    VIRIN: 260605-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751541
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, ITX 3-26 | MWSS-473 Simulated Fire Exercise, by Cpl Carlina Holland and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MFRITX326, ITX326, USMCNEWS, MAGTF, COCOM, Reserve

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