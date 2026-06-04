ITX 3-26 | MWSS-473 Simulated Fire Exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Air Wing, extinguish a simulated fire at an air rescue and firefighting event during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Carlina Holland)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009536
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751541
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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