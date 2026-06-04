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    D-Day 82nd Anniversary - U.S. Coast Guardsmen Jack Hamlin Memorial

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    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S service members participate in a commemoration ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One Jack Hamlin Memorial in Normandy, France, June 4, 2026. The monument honors Jack Hamlin and the other members of Rescue Flotilla One who risked their lives to save their comrades storming the beaches of Normandy during Operation Overlord. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009534
    VIRIN: 260604-N-MW880-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751539
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR

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    This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary - U.S. Coast Guardsmen Jack Hamlin Memorial, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DDay, StrongerTogether, StongAndStrategic

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