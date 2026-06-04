D-Day 82nd Anniversary - U.S. Coast Guardsmen Jack Hamlin Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S service members participate in a commemoration ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One Jack Hamlin Memorial in Normandy, France, June 4, 2026. The monument honors Jack Hamlin and the other members of Rescue Flotilla One who risked their lives to save their comrades storming the beaches of Normandy during Operation Overlord. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)