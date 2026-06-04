U.S service members participate in a commemoration ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One Jack Hamlin Memorial in Normandy, France, June 4, 2026. The monument honors Jack Hamlin and the other members of Rescue Flotilla One who risked their lives to save their comrades storming the beaches of Normandy during Operation Overlord. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009534
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-MW880-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751539
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary - U.S. Coast Guardsmen Jack Hamlin Memorial, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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