Air National Guard Defenders enhance air base defense skills during Ranger exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air National Guard Security Forces defenders enhanced air base ground defense tactics, techniques and procedures under austere, constrained field conditions during the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment certification exercise at Fort Benning, May 11-22, 2026. As the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment completed its certification event ahead of real-world tasking, Security Forces defenders independently planned and executed airfield defense operations in support of the exercise, serving as the opposing force while Army Rangers conducted one of their primary mission sets: airfield seizure operations. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)