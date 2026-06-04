Air National Guard Defenders enhance air base defense skills during Ranger exercise

Air National Guard Security Forces defenders enhanced air base ground defense tactics, techniques and procedures under austere, constrained field conditions during the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment certification exercise at Fort Benning, May 11-22, 2026. As the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment completed its certification event ahead of real-world tasking, Security Forces defenders independently planned and executed airfield defense operations in support of the exercise, serving as the opposing force while Army Rangers conducted one of their primary mission sets: airfield seizure operations. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009529
|VIRIN:
|260522-Z-TS442-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751417
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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