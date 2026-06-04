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    Air National Guard Defenders enhance air base defense skills during Ranger exercise

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    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy  

    102nd Intelligence Wing     

    Air National Guard Security Forces defenders enhanced air base ground defense tactics, techniques and procedures under austere, constrained field conditions during the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment certification exercise at Fort Benning, May 11-22, 2026. As the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment completed its certification event ahead of real-world tasking, Security Forces defenders independently planned and executed airfield defense operations in support of the exercise, serving as the opposing force while Army Rangers conducted one of their primary mission sets: airfield seizure operations. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009529
    VIRIN: 260522-Z-TS442-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751417
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    defenders, 75th Ranger Regiment, Air National Guard, USASOC, Security Forces

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