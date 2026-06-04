CNO participates in Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity San Diego opening

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity on Naval Base San Diego, June 4, 2026. SIMAs are Navy facilities that provide intermediate-level ship maintenance, training, and repair support; two are scheduled to open in San Diego and Norfolk this year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009528
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-PC065-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751383
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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