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    CNO participates in Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity San Diego opening

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity on Naval Base San Diego, June 4, 2026. SIMAs are Navy facilities that provide intermediate-level ship maintenance, training, and repair support; two are scheduled to open in San Diego and Norfolk this year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009528
    VIRIN: 260604-N-PC065-6001
    Filename: DOD_111751383
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, CNO participates in Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity San Diego opening, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ribbon cutting ceremony
    training
    maintenance
    SIMA
    SIMA San Diego

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