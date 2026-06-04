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    D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Memorial Hancock Field Cabbage Patch

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    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and Allied service members, alongside local community leaders and international guests,  held a ceremony and parade at the Hancock Field Cabbage Patch Memorial in Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The annual World War II commemoration honors the paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought German forces in the cabbage fields surrounding the town during the Battle of Carentan.

    (U.S. Navy vide by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009526
    VIRIN: 260603-N-GP384-1002
    Filename: DOD_111751377
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Memorial Hancock Field Cabbage Patch, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DDay, StrongerTogether, StongAndStrategic, AFN

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