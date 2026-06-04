D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Memorial Hancock Field Cabbage Patch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009526" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Allied service members, alongside local community leaders and international guests, held a ceremony and parade at the Hancock Field Cabbage Patch Memorial in Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The annual World War II commemoration honors the paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought German forces in the cabbage fields surrounding the town during the Battle of Carentan.



(U.S. Navy vide by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)