D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Memorial Hancock Field Cabbage Patch

U.S. and Allied service members, alongside local community leaders and international guests, held a ceremony and parade at the Hancock Field Cabbage Patch Memorial in Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The annual World War II commemoration honors the paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought German forces in the cabbage fields surrounding the town during the Battle of Carentan.
(U.S. Navy vide by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009526
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-GP384-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111751377
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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