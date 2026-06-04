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    HSC-26 Sailors Reunite with Families

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    260605-N-NG136-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to a detachment from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, the "Chargers," are greeted by family and friends after returning to Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment to the Caribbean in support of Operation Southern Spear aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009525
    VIRIN: 260605-N-NG136-4455
    PIN: 3473205
    Filename: DOD_111751368
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-26 Sailors Reunite with Families, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26
    Naval Station Norfolk

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