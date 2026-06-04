HSC-26 Sailors Reunite with Families

260605-N-NG136-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to a detachment from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, the "Chargers," are greeted by family and friends after returning to Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment to the Caribbean in support of Operation Southern Spear aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009525
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-NG136-4455
|PIN:
|3473205
|Filename:
|DOD_111751368
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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