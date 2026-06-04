HSC-26 Sailors Reunite with Families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260605-N-NG136-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to a detachment from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, the "Chargers," are greeted by family and friends after returning to Naval Station Norfolk following a 10-month deployment to the Caribbean in support of Operation Southern Spear aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)