D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Eisenhower Monument Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Allied service members, alongside local community leaders and international guests, gathered at the Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower Monument in Sainte-Mère-Église, France, to commemorate his valiant contributions as part of the 82nd D-Day Anniversary, June 3, 2026. Sainte-Mère-Église was the first town freed from Nazi occupation by elements of the U.S. Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions in the first hours of the Allied invasion of western Europe, during World War II.



(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)