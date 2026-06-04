D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Eisenhower Monument Ceremony

U.S. and Allied service members, alongside local community leaders and international guests, gathered at the Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower Monument in Sainte-Mère-Église, France, to commemorate his valiant contributions as part of the 82nd D-Day Anniversary, June 3, 2026. Sainte-Mère-Église was the first town freed from Nazi occupation by elements of the U.S. Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions in the first hours of the Allied invasion of western Europe, during World War II.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009522
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751317
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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