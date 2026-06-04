Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commemorate the Battle of Grainges during a D-Day 82 ceremony in Graignes-Mesnil-Angot, France, June 5, 2026. The band played Taps, the Star-Spangled Banner and other songs during a tribute to French and American Soldiers, as well as local civilians who helped liberate this region during World War II. The Franco-American Memorial was erected to consecrate the close friendship between the French and Americans. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009517
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-SD031-7150
|Filename:
|DOD_111751180
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: US Air Forces in Europe Band commemorates Battle of Grainges at D-Day 82 ceremony, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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