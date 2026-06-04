B-Roll: US Air Forces in Europe Band commemorates Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commemorate the Battle of Graignes during a D-Day 82 ceremony in Graignes-Mesnil-Angot, France, June 5, 2026. The band played Taps, the Star-Spangled Banner and other songs during a tribute to French and American Soldiers, as well as local civilians who helped liberate this region during World War II. The Franco-American Memorial was erected to consecrate the close friendship between the French and Americans. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)