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    B-Roll: US Air Forces in Europe Band commemorates Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony

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    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commemorate the Battle of Graignes during a D-Day 82 ceremony in Graignes-Mesnil-Angot, France, June 5, 2026. The band played Taps, the Star-Spangled Banner and other songs during a tribute to French and American Soldiers, as well as local civilians who helped liberate this region during World War II. The Franco-American Memorial was erected to consecrate the close friendship between the French and Americans. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009517
    VIRIN: 260605-A-SD031-7150
    Filename: DOD_111751180
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: US Air Forces in Europe Band commemorates Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    82nd ABN
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    Ceremony

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