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    Rocky River Dredging BRoll

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    ROCKY RIVER, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conduct maintenance dredging operations in the Rocky River, Rocky River, Ohio, May 29, 2026. Dredging Rocky River Harbor keeps the waterways safe and navigable for recreational and commercial boating operations that contribute and support the local economy. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009516
    VIRIN: 260605-A-VR700-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751170
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ROCKY RIVER, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rocky River Dredging BRoll, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Rocky River
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Dredging
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