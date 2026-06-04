Rocky River Dredging BRoll

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conduct maintenance dredging operations in the Rocky River, Rocky River, Ohio, May 29, 2026. Dredging Rocky River Harbor keeps the waterways safe and navigable for recreational and commercial boating operations that contribute and support the local economy. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009516
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-VR700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751170
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ROCKY RIVER, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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