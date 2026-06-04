Rocky River Dredging BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conduct maintenance dredging operations in the Rocky River, Rocky River, Ohio, May 29, 2026. Dredging Rocky River Harbor keeps the waterways safe and navigable for recreational and commercial boating operations that contribute and support the local economy. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)